Darshan has been silently helping out THIS senior actor

It is known by many that Darshan is not just good at his job but he is also a big people person! The actor is incredibly sweet and helps out people whenever he can. Although till date he has never revealed all the help he has given, but good deeds have a way of coming out one way or another! The latest that we hear about this actor is that he has been helping veteran actor Bharat! The whole of Sandalwood has come to know that Darshan has been silently helping the actor cope with his financial problems.

According to a report in a leading media, Darshan has been helping Bharat overcome his financial problems over the last eight years. Bharat was also suffering from ailments and once Darshan got to know about this, reportedly he sent his followers to help him get treated in Chittoor. The report also states that Bharat has now fully recovered all thanks to none other than Darshan! Bharat is known for his anti-hero roles and he has acted in more than 300 films. The actor recently came back into the industry as a villain through the film Jallikattu.

Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds that Sandalwood producer M.G Ramamurthy has approached Darshan for a role in his film Jodiyettu. It is also said that along with Darshan, KGF fame Yash will be seen in this film too! While there has been no official confirmation regarding this, this sure will be a film to watch out for! Stay tuned for more updates on the Challenging Star!