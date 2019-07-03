In Com Staff July 03 2019, 12.09 pm July 03 2019, 12.09 pm

Kannada audience has been waiting with bated breath to watch Kurukshetra on the big screens. Starring Darshan in the lead role, it has a number of big names in the cast. Made on a very high budget, this film is said to be a historical drama. The film’s release date has been changed many times and now it is finally said to be releasing on August 9. According to reports, the audio launch of the film is set to happen on July 7. Ahead of the release, Darshan has posted a message for his fans regarding the film. Darshan fans were upset over the fact that his photograph was not there on the audio release pass. Replying to this, he has requested his fans to watch the film in peace without creating any ruckus.

Taking to Facebook the actor posted a video about the much-talked-about celebrity challenge. In the video he says, “For me my fans are the biggest celebrities. Making a film like Kurukshetra is a challenge of its own kind, and stalwarts such as Appaji (Ambareesh), Ravi sir, Arjun Sarja, Srinivas Murthy uncle, Nikhil and many more have acted in this one. I request none of you to fight over photos of an actor or cutout missing in the film publicity. I urge all of you to see it along with family the movie and the iconic mythological characters, and this is my challenge to each of you without getting into any other aspects.” This sure is a huge step from Darshan and is much appreciated as many fans tend to get angry and take it out on others.

Take a look at Darshan's post here: