Darshan's 53rd film, Robert, to go on floors from May 6

It is already known that Darshan is all set to be seen next in the Kannada movie Robert. Needless to say, the film’s first look and the title have gotten a lot of attention. This film will be Tharun Sudhir’s second outing after his debut film Chowka. By now it is already known that Darshan’s character has been named Robert in this film. Now, we have some more exciting news about the film. Our sources have informed us that the film is all set to go on floors from May 6.

Talking to us, our sources revealed, “The film’s pre-production work is almost done and the makers have decided to start shooting from May 6. The shooting will commence after an official pooja on that day. The first schedule of the film will probably go on for five days and will be held in Bengaluru. The film will also be shot in Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.” The makers are looking for a summer 2020 release. Interestingly, Darshan has previously played a character by the same name in the movie Chowka.

Chandramouli and Rajshekar K L are the two dialogue writers for this film and the makers have finalised cinematographer Sudhakar Jain, art director Mohan B Kere and editor K M Prakash as the rest of the crew. We are yet to know who else has been cast along with Darshan in this film. Meanwhile, Darshan’s Muniratna Kurukshetra is all set to see a release in five languages. Stay tuned for more updates!