Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 2.57 pm August 15 2019, 2.57 pm

Despite the massive Karnataka floods that have displaced lakhs of people, the latest Sandalwood release Kurukshetra has been faring well at the Box Office. This movie, which was dubbed into Telugu and released in nearly 400 screens in Karnataka alone, will touch the Rs. 30 crore mark by the end of its first week itself if the footfalls remain more or less the same through this week. This movie has been running to packed shows through the week and the 'Houseful' board has been seen almost everywhere. The movie has also received great critical reviews. Reportedly, it is also doing fairly well in Canada and the US. This could also be attributed to the sheer number of screens the filmmakers have booked. This is the first time that a Sandalwood movie has been released in over 4000 screens. The film is reportedly playing in both 2D and 3D screens.

Produced by Munirathna, Kurukshetra has cinematography by Jayanan Vincent and music by V Harikrishna. The cast includes actors like Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Ravi Shankar and Nikhil Kumar. It also features Sneha, Meghana Raj, Hariprriya and Aditi Arya, among others. Naganna is the director of this movie. Rockline Entertainments has the distribution rights of the movie and the makers are looking to increase the number of theatres in the coming week.