In Com Staff June 27 2019, 11.35 pm June 27 2019, 11.35 pm

Kurukshetra, the multi-lingual and multi-starrer film, is all set to see a release on August 9. As already known, Challenging Star Darshan will be seen in the lead role in this film and it will be released simultaneously in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. This film will see Darshan playing the role of the Kaurava king Duryodhana, while Ambareesh will be seen as Bheeshma and Ravichandran will be playing Krishna. The teaser of this film was released a month back and it was as extravagant as promised. Now, reports are stating that the audio release of the film will be held on July 7.

According to a report in a leading media, producer Muniratna has planned to release the audio of the movie at a grand event. Music director V Harikrishna has scored the music for this film. Produced by Munirathna, the film is directed by Naganna, with songs written by V Nagendra Prasad. This movie is even more special because this will be Darshan’s 50th film and also the second mythological film of his career. The film has been in post-production for more than a year now. It had hit the floors in August 2017 and was slated to release in mid-2018. The reason behind the delay was that the post-production needed more time to be completed. The narrative of the story is from the perspective of Duryodhana, the eldest of the Kauravas and the son of the blind king Dhritarashtra and queen Gandhari.

While the teaser of the film did not have very impressive VFX work, it will be crucial to see whether it does well at the Box Office or not. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release and see if it lives up to all the hype. Well, let’s wait and see. Stay tuned for further updates…