Darshan is currently the talking point of the town. While his film Kurukshetra, which released a week ago, is creating waves at the Box Office, his personal life is reportedly faltering a lot. Fans have been unhappy ever since the news that Darshan had assaulted his wife Vijayalakshmi, surfaced online. Recently, there were reports that Darshan had once again physically assaulted his wife. The reports also stated that Vijayalakshmi’s mother too suffered injuries in this incident. But, since the news became viral, Vijayalakshmi took to Twitter and wrote that all the rumours doing the rounds are baseless. However, this has not calmed down the fans. Twitterati noticed that Vijayalakshmi has not only taken off Darshan’s name from her account, she has also unfollowed him.

Many of Darshan’s fans gave her sympathetic replies to the tweet and insisted that she not hide anything. Ever since fans noticed that the two have unfollowed each other, they are asking the couple to shed more light on the situation. Although neither of them has answered these queries from fans yet, it is unsure whether the couple is still together or not. Since both have unfollowed each other on the social media site, fans are thinking there is probably something wrong in the household. Whether the assault news is true or not is also yet to be confirmed. After Vijayalakshmi’s tweet, it seems like she has dismissed them as mere rumours.