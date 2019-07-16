In Com Staff July 16 2019, 10.30 pm July 16 2019, 10.30 pm

Crazy Star V Ravichandran's three new films were launched on Maha Shivarathri. And among the three, Dasharatha’s shoot was the first one to begin. Directed and produced by MS Ramesh, the film’s shoot had begun back in April. Anticipation levels among fans have been very high regarding this film and it looks like the makers have gifted them by releasing the trailer of the film. The director revealed that this film is a modern take on Ramayana and Ravichandran’s character is apparently based on Dasharatha Maharaja. It was also revealed that the film has characters based on his three wives, which are being played by three different heroines. Now, let’s talk about the trailer a bit.

It is evident from the beginning that Ravichandran is playing the role of a lawyer in this film. But, as the trailer proceeds, we see that he likes taking the law in his own hands and also beating up criminals. We warn you, if you like the star too much, you are not going to like what we’re going to say next. First of all, the trailer looks like it was made in the late ’80s or ’90s. Then there’s the hero. We get it that this society does not care about a man’s age but come on, he is 58! The actions, his nuances and the attitude are just not suiting him. He is seen romancing young girls and not just one but several. *coughs* Toxic masculinity much? It is definitely good to see that an actor of such an age can pull off such stunts, but our question is why?