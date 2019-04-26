Dashing new STR makes appearance at brother Kural's wedding

Lmk April 26 2019, 10.22 pm April 26 2019, 10.22 pm

STR’s younger brother Kuralarasan is getting married on April 26th, in a private ceremony which will be attended by close friends, family members and select invitees. It must be noted that their father T Rajendar had been inviting leading names from the Tamil political scene and film fraternity over the past few weeks. It is also known that Kural converted to Islam ahead of his marriage to his lady. Kural had composed music for the STR - Nayanthara starrer Idhu Namma Aalu which released in 2016.

A couple of new pictures of STR have made their way to the net and the star looks dashing and stylish. He has apparently lost weight and looks far more fit and trim compared to his overweight look in his recent films Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven.STR will soon begin shooting for his next set of films - Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu and #STR45 (the official remake of the Kannada hit Mufti) with director Narthan. His current look is gaining positive response from his loyal fans who have stood by him through all his ups and downs over the years.

At a time when STR’s marriage continues to be an uncertain topic, his younger brother Kural has gone ahead and settled for marital bliss. One wonders when STR would decide to take the next step in his personal life. In the past, he has dated hot and happening heroines like Nayanthara and Hansika, but his relationships have never progressed to the next level towards marriage.