Siddarthsrinivas June 12 2019, 2.58 pm June 12 2019, 2.58 pm

‘Victory’ Venkatesh hit the jackpot at the start of the year with the massive blockbuster F2: Fun and Frustration, which grossed over a 100 crore at the box office and received loads of love for the entertainment value that it provided. Right after he put that into his pocket, Venkatesh started shooting for his next film in Venky Mama, where he will be seen sharing the screen space along with Nag Chaitanya. And soon after that, the actor would be starting work on the remake of the Hindi hit De De Pyaar De, which had Ajay Devgn in the lead role. And now, reports have come in saying that Tabu would be reprising her role from the original in the Telugu remake as well.

A source in the know tells us, “The makers felt that none other than Tabu would be the perfect fit to the role. It has been quite a while since she has made her appearance in a Telugu film, but it is good if it happens in quick succession.” Tabu is also a part of Allu Arjun’s next film which is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, and if she does confirm her spot alongside Venkatesh, it would be a return to share the screen space with him after 28 years, as they were last seen together in Coolie No. 1.