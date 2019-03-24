Dear Comrade Liplock controversy: Rashmika Mandanna responds with maturity and conviction! 

Rashmika Mandanna, who holds a huge fan base on social media, rose to fame with her debut venture, Kirik Party, directed by Rakshit Shetty. Post the success of the Kannada film, she landed up in big roles in films such as Geetha Govindam and Devadas, pairing up with leading stars. Geetha Govindam took her to the big league and the film collected over 100 crores at the box office. Rashmika's fandom can be witnessed on social media who has taken a special place in the hearts of the youngsters for her beauty and impressive acting. The teaser of Dear Comrade, in which she has paired up once again with Vijay Deverakonda, was released recently and the video has a romantic liplock featuring the lead actors.

This liplock didn't go well with a certain section of the audience who didn't expect this coming from Rashmika and also questioned the need of the same in the teaser. The 22-year-old actress responded to the controversy in one of her recent interviews. She was quoted as saying, "All I did was to do justice to the role as the scene demanded it and the lip-lock is nothing. One shouldn’t judge a movie based on the lip-lock scene. Rather, they should watch the entire film to know. I don't take up roles unless or until I completely like it. People accepted Geetha Govindam and I am sure about Dear Comrade as well."

It can be noted that Geetha Govindam also had a romantic liplock on the similar lines between Rashmika and Vijay. Directed by Bharath Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dear Comrade is scheduled to hit the screens on May 31 amidst high expectations.