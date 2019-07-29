In Com Staff July 29 2019, 9.00 pm July 29 2019, 9.00 pm

Vijay Deverakonda is known as the macho chocolate boy of the industry. Just a few films old, but he has already managed to gather a hoard of fans who look at him with googly eyes. Ever Arjun Reddy made it to the big screens, his fame reached to a different kind of high. Now, as already known, Vijay’s much-awaited film Dear Comrade, released last Friday. The excitement level around it was way too much and now that it has released, the film is doing decently well. The only complaint that the makers faced was that the film’s duration is way too long, thus making it slow-paced. It was because of this that the makers have cut the film by 14 minutes!

Reports state that makers of Dear Comrade have trimmed the movie by nearly 14 minutes and released the edited version in the theatres. This was because most critics and fans thought the film was way too long, and that was becoming a huge disadvantage for it. According to the latest update, the trimmed version of Dear Comrade was screened from last evening. Now, the question obviously remains as to whether it is too late or not. Reports state that the film has not been doing well at the Box Offices and if word-of-mouth works, the makers have lost out on crucial days before taking the decision to trim it. Many reports state that die-hard fans of Vijay Deverakonda also could not watch the movie more than once because it was too lengthy. Another report states that due to several requests, the 'Canteen Song' has been added to the film.

Dear Comrade is directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead's role in this film and she is seen as a cricketer. Let’s see if the trimming helps the film’s business or not. Stay tuned!