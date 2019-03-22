Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda hospitalised

Ever since the success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverkonda's stocks have soared to unimaginable heights and he has become a well-known star across many industries. Recently, he has been in the headlines for a number of reasons. Updates from his upcoming movie Dear Comrade have been coming out on a regular basis. Also, when the title of his next project with director Anand Annamalai was announced as Hero, it created quite a stir for the same title Hero was announced by the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's next, for their next project. As recently as a couple of days back, Vijay Deverakonda had issued an apology after a person's bike bearing a number-plate with the name 'Rowdy' was confiscated by the police. Now, we hear that this talented young actor had been hospitalised due to exhaustion.

After working continuously on his multiple projects, Vijay Deverakonda is said to have complained of weakness and high temperature, on Thursday morning. Following this, he is said to have gotten himself admitted to a Hyderabad hospital to undergo treatment and be able to recover quickly. Talking about this, a source close to the star said, "Vijay has been working non-stop and he cannot afford to take a lengthy break now, as he has a lot of commitments. So, as soon as he felt weak with exhaustion, he checked into a hospital and has recovered now!" This talented young actor is looking forward to the release of his Dear Comrade, which is slated to hit screens on May 31.

Dear Comrade will be releasing in all the four South Indian languages as will his upcoming movie with Anand Annamalai. This movie, directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Yash Rangineni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, has music by Justin Prabhakaran and cinematography by Sujith Sarang! Vijay's Geetha Govindam heroine Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in Dear Comrade as well and will also be joined by Shruti Ramachandran in an important role. Touted to be a romantic political action drama, this will be Vijay Deverakonda's second political movie following his earlier Telugu-Tamil bilingual NOTA! We hope Vijay gets back to full health soon and resumes shooting for his projects!