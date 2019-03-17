Dear Comrade teaser: Vijay Devarakonda's film is all about fighting for love

When fans got to know that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are coming back together for Dear Comrade, joys knew no bound. Just a while back Vijay had taken to Twitter to share the news that the film’s teaser will be releasing on 17th March and it would simultaneously release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Now, finally the teaser has released and it is everything that we had expected! There’s love, fight and lots of drama in this one-minute-long video.

The opening scene is all about fights and drama and lots of blood. We see our protagonist in an extremely angry and serious face as he punches another guy in what seems to be a hallway. The whole teaser has been made dramatic by putting it all in slow motion. As soon as we see him punch the man, the scene cuts to him kissing Rashmika on a rainy day. The film’s slogan then appears ‘Fight For What You Love’. What makes the teaser even more appealing is the beautiful background music by Sid Sriram. It sure all feels like magic!

This film is written and directed by Bharat Kamma. Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda is playing the role of a student leader and Rashmika will be seen as a sportswoman. The film is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, who have produced films like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam. Justin Prabhakaran is the music director, while Sujith Sarang of Taxiwala fame is the cinematographer. Lyrics are penned by Chaitanya Prasad, Rahman, and Krishnakanth. The choreography is by Dinesh Master. This film is scheduled to release on May 22 and this will be Vijay’s first release this year.