Directed by newcomer Bharath Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dear Comrade featuring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, hit the screens on July 26. The film has been receiving fairly good reviews and has been living up to the expectations set by the team. Its story revolves around Bobby and Lilly and how they derive strength from each other, despite their differences. The first day collections are also pretty decent inside the country and the US collection reports too are highly promising. The opening day collections in the state of Andhra and Telengana for the film, as per industry box office trackers, is Rs. 7.49 crore.

In Telugu cinema circles, the Nizam area is the biggest and contributes to 50% of the revenue. The areas included in this are Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Mehboob Nagar, Karim Nagar, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, and Warrangal. Nizam territory also includes three districts of Karnataka and seven districts of the Marathwada region. Dear Comrade has collected Rs. 3.02 crores on an opening day in the Nizam region, followed by Rs. 0.88 crores in the Ceded district. The breakup of other areas for day 1 collections by trade pundits are Rs. 0.26 crores from Nellore, Rs. 62.50 lakhs from Guntur, Rs. 0.38 crores from the Krishna district, Rs. 53.25 lakhs from West Godavari, Rs. 0.90 crores from East Godavari and Rs. 88.72 lakhs from Uttarandhra, all totaling to Rs. 7.49 crores.