In Com Staff July 11 2019, 5.03 pm July 11 2019, 5.03 pm

Vijay Deverakonda became an overnight sensation post the release of his film Arjun Reddy. Since that venture, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him in a similar character. As already known, he is going to next be seen in Dear Comrade, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. This film has been directed by Bharat Kamma and is set to release on July 26. Needless to say, fans are counting down the days to the film's release and now they have more reasons to rejoice! The trailer of the film has been released today and we must say, Vijay and Rashmika both have lived up to the expectations. Filled with love, loss, passion, and hatred, the trailer opens us up to the story of Bobby and Lily.

The trailer opens with a shot of Vijay where we see him standing up to the wrong things happening at his college. From the beginning itself, there’s a big political theme lurking around the story. Of course, it curls up into a romantic story soon, where Vijay’s character Bobby, falls in love with Rashmika’s character Lily. The actress is seen as a state cricket player and from what we get to know, the pair seems to know each other from childhood. As love blossoms, the complications start too. We get to know from the beginning itself that this won’t be a sappy love story, it would be a story of loss and pain. You are bound to see shades of Arjun Reddy in Bobby. It is inevitable. But Bobby is a more refined version of Arjun. He does not go around hurting everyone over failed love. Rather, he tries to win it back somehow.

Watch the trailer below -