Dear Comrade featuring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hits the screens today, July 26th. The film, directed by Bharath Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Yash Rangineni, is made in Telugu and dubbed in the other south Indian languages Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Justin Prabhakaran has scored music for the film and it has been lauded by the listeners especially the Pularaadha/Kadalella/Madhu Pola. There were a few who wondered if this film was the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Comrade in America featuring Dulquer Salmaan but the same was denied and clarified by the director himself.
Vijay D plays an angry young man in this film and this kind of initiated the thought that whether this role could be on the lines of the one he played in Arjun Reddy. However, the actor clearly explains it is not so. He says, “I play Bobby and he is very different from Arjun. Bobby is aggressive and outspoken and that’s where the similarity ends. His life is very different, so is the root of his anger. He’s someone who fights for what he loves. Even if he realizes that what he believes isn’t right, he’ll fight for it regardless. Bobby is one of those guys who can explode at any moment. Once he loses it, there’s no stop button, and he just goes completely overboard. Playing this character drained me out completely.”
Further explaining about Dear Comrade, Vijay says that it is a very cute, sensitive film and working on it has been an immensely gratifying experience. He adds, "It's not your regular entertainer, its proper cinema. We are all very proud of the way it has turned out and can't wait for people to see it". Rashmika plays Lilly, a professional cricketer. The story is said to unfold over a span of four years and revolve around how Bobby and Lilly affect each other's lives. "The love they have for each other is very intense but their circumstances force them to change and so does their relationship. It will all seem so real that many will feel it's a reflection of their lives. It's an emotionally charged saga that will stay with you long after you walk out of the theatre. The film will not only make you smile, but it will also make you cry, it will make you wish you have a moment like that", concludes the hero Vijay Devarakonda.