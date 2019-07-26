In Com Staff July 26 2019, 4.34 pm July 26 2019, 4.34 pm

Dear Comrade featuring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hits the screens today, July 26th. The film, directed by Bharath Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Yash Rangineni, is made in Telugu and dubbed in the other south Indian languages Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Justin Prabhakaran has scored music for the film and it has been lauded by the listeners especially the Pularaadha/Kadalella/Madhu Pola. There were a few who wondered if this film was the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Comrade in America featuring Dulquer Salmaan but the same was denied and clarified by the director himself.

Vijay D plays an angry young man in this film and this kind of initiated the thought that whether this role could be on the lines of the one he played in Arjun Reddy. However, the actor clearly explains it is not so. He says, “I play Bobby and he is very different from Arjun. Bobby is aggressive and outspoken and that’s where the similarity ends. His life is very different, so is the root of his anger. He’s someone who fights for what he loves. Even if he realizes that what he believes isn’t right, he’ll fight for it regardless. Bobby is one of those guys who can explode at any moment. Once he loses it, there’s no stop button, and he just goes completely overboard. Playing this character drained me out completely.”