Dear Comrade: Vijay Deverakonda and team wrap up the film's shoot

In Com Staff April 28 2019, 3.27 pm April 28 2019, 3.27 pm

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their most-awaited film Dear Comrade. The pair was last seen in Geetha Govindam and since then fans have been crazy about this pair. The teaser was released by the makers and it was everything that one could expect from Vijay! Now, the latest update that we have from the team is that the film’s shoot has been finally wrapped and post-production is all set to start!

The team celebrated the wrap with a small party on the sets of the film. A few photos from the sets have been posted on Twitter and fans are going gaga over it! This film is written and directed by Bharat Kamma. Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda is playing the role of a student leader and Rashmika will be seen as a sportswoman. The film is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, who have produced films like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam. This film is scheduled to release on May 31 and this will be Vijay’s first release this year.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer #DearComrade shoot wrapped. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the movie is slated to hit screens on May 31(tentative). pic.twitter.com/hDoW3cLpxc — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 27, 2019

Justin Prabhakaran is the music director, while Sujith Sarang of Taxiwala fame is the cinematographer. Lyrics are penned by Chaitanya Prasad, Rahman, and Krishnakanth. The choreography is by Dinesh Master. Fans are extremely excited to see Vijay in this role. The actor is busy with Kranthi Madhav’s untitled romantic drama and reportedly he has also signed a trilingual sports drama where he will be seen playing a bike racer. Stay tuned for more updates on this!