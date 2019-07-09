In Com Staff July 09 2019, 11.40 pm July 09 2019, 11.40 pm

Vijay Deverakonda has become a household name now. After the huge success of his film Arjun Reddy, he has turned a major star. And his fans eagerly keep awaiting any news about his upcoming projects. The actor is set to be seen next in Dear Comrade, which has been directed by Bharat Kamma. The film will see Rashmika Mandanna pairing up with Vijay Deverakonda after their hit film Geetha Govindam and is all set to release on 26th July! Now, ahead of its release, Deverakonda has announced that the film’s trailer will release on July 11. Needless to say, Vijay’s fans are super stoked about this and are already counting down the days.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay uploaded a new poster from the film and wrote that the trailer will be out on July 11 at 11:11 am! He also wrote that fans had earlier seen glimpses of the anger, love and also heard the songs from the movie but stated all that was just the tip of the iceberg! Vijay wrote that his fans should be plenty excited about this and wait for the unveiling. The makers are planning to release Dear Comrade in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, all on the same date. In fact, even the trailer will be releasing in all the four languages! Vijay’s character is shown as an angry young man who is also extremely passionate about his love. Vijay will be seen playing a student leader with a Communist background whereas Rashmika will be seen playing the role of a cricketer.

You've heard our music, seen glimpses of the anger, glimpses of the love. But that was just the tip.. Comrades ✊ Let the excitement in you fire up.#DearComradeTrailerOn11th July 11th - 11:11 AM pic.twitter.com/14PzS8i3fq — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 9, 2019