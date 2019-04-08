Dear Comrade's first song Aagaasa Veedu Kattum is simple yet very romantic

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 3.16 pm April 08 2019, 3.16 pm

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s next film together, Dear Comrade, is a highly anticipated film. Earlier, the official teaser of the film came out and we saw Vijay’s angry young man side and also his romantic side. Although many raised objections to the kiss between Vijay and Rashmika in the trailer, the fans of this Geetha Govindam pair were overjoyed! While audience is eagerly waiting for the film to release, the makers have already released the first song of the film in all the four languages. It is a romantic song and it surely will make everyone feel good on a sultry Monday morning!

The new song, which was released at 11:11 am, has been titled Aagaasa Veedu Kattum in Tamil, Neerolam Mele Moodum in Malayalam and Nin Neeli Kannaliro in Kannada and Nee Neeli Kannullona in Telugu. The song has been sung by Gowtham Bharadwaj and Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music for this soulful song. It surely is a very romantic number and it will give you all the right feels! Though, the Tamil version is a lyrical video, one can understand that in the film, it will be featured in a very romantic scene between Vijay and Rashmika. The song release was announced on Rashmika's birthday and Vijay wrote an amazingly cute message along with it dedicating it to all the girls whose messages are the first and last thing guys look for in a day.

This film is written and directed by Bharat Kamma. Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda is playing the role of a student leader and Rashmika will be seen as a sportswoman. The film is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Lyrics are penned by Chaitanya Prasad, Rahman, and Krishnakanth. The choreography is by Dinesh Master.