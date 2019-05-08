Deekay's Kaatteri most likely to release on June 5 following Mr Local!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 3.15 pm May 08 2019, 3.15 pm

Director Deekay broke into tinsel town with the unique horror comedy Yaamirukka Bayamey, which was well received at the Box Office. His next venture Kavalai Vendaam however, did not reciprocate the success of his debut. There are a lot of expectations riding on this talented director's next - Kaatteri, which is again a horror comedy. This movie, starring Vaibhav, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonam Bajwa and Aathmika in the lead, is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green banner and has been waiting in the wings to see a release, for quite some time now. There have been a lot of talks about the movie's release date and we now have a likely fix for it!

Our sources close to the production house says, "Mr Local's release date would be determining the release of a long line-up of projects from Studio Green. As the date for Mr Local has been fixed as May 17, next in line would be Kaatteri, which would be hitting screens on June 5! The date has almost been finalised and an official statement can be expected soon!" Earlier, we had spoken to director Deekay regarding Kaatteri's release and he said, "The project is ready for release for quite some time now. Studio Green will most likely be taking the decision as to the release date!" Reports suggest that this movie's unpredictable screenplay will keep the viewers gripped and on the edge of their seats.

Kaatteri will not be having any songs but the background score, composed by SN Prasad, will play a major role in the movie. This movie, with a huge star cast including Karunakaran, Motta Rajendran, Ponnambalam, John Vijay, Ravi Mariya, Mime Gopi, Lollu Sabha Manohar and many others, has been predominantly shot in Sri Lanka. This movie was to originally star Aadi Saikumar and Oviyaa as the lead pair but they were subsequently replaced. Let's wait and watch how this flick progresses...