Imaikkaa Nodigal stays strong at the box office despite strong competition

Imaikkaa Nodigal had a very turbulent start at the box office. Due to last minute financial pressure, the film lost out on 4 shows on its opening day and released only at night across TN. But due to the great reviews given by the critics and unanimously positive word of mouth, it has successfully completed 25 days in many theaters across Tamil Nadu and is still going steady. It has braved big films almost every succeeding week and held firm at the box office in the Top 5.

After 25 days, the film has grossed close to Rs 29 crore in the state with the Chennai city gross being Ra 5.43 crore. The film has also grossed close to 1 mil$ in the overseas circuit.

Imaikkaa Nodigal has further established Ajay Gnanamuthu as a star director and has brought Anurag Kashyap to the fore as a villain actor and Raashi Khanna as a pretty young heroine. It has also given a much-needed hit to Atharvaa.

Especially, at a time when big hero films like Vishwaroopam 2, Seemaraja and the recent Saamy Square haven't met the audience's expectations, Nayanthara has turned out to be a silent hero and delivered two blockbusters in the form of Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal. Hats off to her!