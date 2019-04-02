Dev and Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven headline 2019's first quarter duds

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 4.09 pm April 02 2019, 4.09 pm

Recently we had reported about the memorable films of the first quarter of 2019 both from a box office point of view and critics choice. It’s time now to look at the films which bombed or misfired badly. These films carried a certain level of expectations among viewers but were way off the mark. Here we won’t be talking about the numerous small-time films which sunk without a trace, as expected.

Charlie Chaplin 2 - A few superhit songs couldn’t help this film one bit. It was panned by critics and was rejected by the audience right away.

Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven - Director Sundar C saw one of his rare career flops at the box office, with this comedy - family drama which was a badly done remake of Attarintiki Daredi. STR lost all the momentum that he had built up after the blockbuster success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Dev - This was another high profile flop which was a huge disappointment for viewers. A popular lead pair, glossy visuals and peppy music couldn’t save this romance drama. Debutant director Rajath flattered to deceive!

Boomerang - Director Kannan, after the successful Ivan Thanthiran, and hero Atharvaa, after the blockbuster Imaikka Nodigal, were expected to create an impact. But the film scored low both on the collection front and movie review ratings. The arrival of RJ Balaji after the blockbuster success of LKG didn’t help matters either.

Isapade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum - With a happening hero in the form of Harish Kalyan and hit songs by Sam CS, IRIR was expected to repeat the Pyaar Prema Kaadhal magic. But a problematic second half proved to be the film’s undoing.

PS - Director Cheran’s Thirumanam was out of theaters in a jiffy when it released on March 1st, and the film was criticized for its outdated treatment and TV soap-like style. It will be re-released on April 12th, in quite a weird move!