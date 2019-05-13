Dev Kharoud and Japji Khaira to make a special appearance in a song for THIS Punjabi film!

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 8.01 pm May 13 2019, 8.01 pm

Dev Kharoud's Blackia has been enjoying some good box office numbers but we have all witnessed that the man does not really have the best dancing feet. Recently, we came across a post where we saw him clad in a green kurta shalwar standing along with Japji Khaira, in what seemed like a song's set.

We all know by now that Binnu Dhillon and Kulraj Randhawa are playing lead roles in Naukar Vahuhti Da. The film is scheduled to release on 23rd August 2019, so it’s shooting is going on in full swing. Earlier this month, the team was in Delhi to shoot a crucial part of the film. While this film is near completion, there is a new addition in the cast. Dev Kharoud & Japji Khaira are making a special appearance in the film.

Going by their looks it seems to be they will appear along with Binnu and Kulraj in a dance number. Made under Rangreza Films, Naukar Vahuti Da was in news ever since it was announced. Now with a new addition in the cast, its one of the hottest films in the trade. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and also has Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla & Upasana Singh in prominent roles.

Pic Courtesy:- Ghaint Punjab