Dev Teaser: Karthi’s new ride is slick, glossy and spectacular!

After the stupendous success of Kadaikutty Singam, Karthi has made a U-turn to play a stylish, city-bred youngster in his upcoming romantic thriller Dev. The teaser of the December 21st release was unveiled this morning, and has picked up a solid response on social media.

Directed by debutant Rajath Ravishankar, Dev features the story of Karthi’s character going from a strenuous, busy life to a fun-filled and action-packed ride. The real hero of the film seems to be cinematographer Velraj, who has jumped from his rooted visuals in the recent release Vada Chennai to fresh and grand frames shot across various countries.

What makes the teaser click is its presentation, laded with Karthi’s interesting voiceover which narrates the transition, along with Harris Jayaraj’s simple score. The composer is returning to the scene after a long break, and with such films being in his comfort zone, there’s definitely something good in the pipeline.

Dev will hit the screens worldwide on the 21st of December this year, as a Christmas weekend special. The film will take on Dhanush’s Maari-2, which is also vying for the same date. If things go right, we could have two different, entertaining films for the final festive weekend of the year!