Devarattam: Gautham Karthik's rural action film to hit the screens on April 12

It is already known that Gautham Karthik, who was last seen in Mr Chandramouli, will be next seen in Devarattam. The film which also stars Manjima Mohan and Soori, is an action-packed drama. The title Devarattam has a community name in it and caused a section of society with demands for the makers to change the title of film. But it looks like the team of Deverattam is in no mood to change the title. The teaser made it clear that the film is placed in a rural setting and the hero is a sort of vigilante. Now, the latest update is that the film is all set to see a release on April 12.

According to our source, “Devarattam is finally going to come to the nearest screens on April 12. The makers have decided on this date and they will be making an official announcement soon.” Recently, CBFC had requested the makers to change the film’s title as it was creating a controversy between some but the production house, Studio Green Films, decided to keep it nonetheless. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green Films, director Muthaiah of Komban fame has directed the film.

Gautham Karthik has been given a very rustic and rugged look for this film while the leading lady, Manjima Mohan, has been given the look of a simple village girl. Music has been composed by Nivas K Prasanna and Sakthi Saravanan will be in charge of the cinematography while Praveen KL will be the editor for this project. Gautham has been having a good luck with all his recent releases thus we can hope Devarattam works for him too!