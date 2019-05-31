Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Kamal Haasan to be back on your televisions from June 23!

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Ajmal AmeerArjaiDevi 2​Dimple HayathiKovai SaralaNandita SwethaPrabhu DevaRJ BalajiSonu SoodTamannaahTrending In South
nextSuriya posts a heartfelt tweet even as NGK opens to mixed reviews

within