Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah, Sonu Sood and RJ Balaji starrer Devi, released in 2016 and garnered a good response from the audiences. This was mainly due to the fact that this was a horror comedy movie which did not have gore, too much bloodshed nor over the top jump-scares! Following in the same trend is its' sequel Devi 2, which also retains the same cast but with the addition of Kovai Sarala, Arjai, Ajmal Ameer, Nandita Swetha, and Dimple Hayathi. However, Sonu Sood and RJ Balaji's characters are reduced to cameo appearances, as compared to the first part.

The movie opens to a quick recap of Devi, followed by a voice-over by Parthiban Radhakrishnan setting the premise for this movie. Krishna (Prabhu Deva) and Devi (Tamannaah), who now have a 3-year-old kid Pooja, relocate to Mauritius, leaving behind Pooja with her grandparents. Life seems all rosy for Krishna, as he is now far away from Ruby (Ghost from the first part), has gotten a promotion, moved to a new picturesque locale and is happy with his wife Devi, in a palatial beachside house! However, Devi notices major changes in Krishna as she finds him flirting with different girls - Sarah (Nandita) and Eesha (Dimple). Krishna's behavior, style of talking and overall is demeanor has undergone a sea change. When Devi comes to know that it is the work of ghosts who are possessing him, she involuntarily gets into a deal contract with the ghosts. Watch Devi 2, to know what happens next!

Director Vijay has cleverly used a voice-over and some animation sequences to quickly set the premise and take the story of Devi 2, forward! Prabhu Deva has always been known as a brilliant actor and the way he transforms into the different characters in Devi 2, is highly commendable. He has gotten a very good chance to perform and Prabhu Deva has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Tamannaah has also gotten a very meaty role and she aces it, excelling beyond expectations at most times and overdoing it a few times! Kovai Sarala as Lawyer Lalitha is in her elements and seems to just be in yet another Kanchana movie. She could have very well tried out some different modulations than bringing back her regular ones. Nandita Swetha and Dimple Hayathi have small roles but shine in them. Ajmal and Arjai do not have major roles and have very little screen space. RJ Balaji's cameo brings in some laughs but seems overboard at times. Sonu Sood's entry towards the climax is a neat little trick by the director to continue the tie-up between Devi and its sequel.

As should be expected, there are quite a few logical loopholes but they do not seem jarring and do not affect the movie much. Vijay seems to have had a very clear path in his mind for the first half but seems to have wavered a little and lost the thread in the post-interval half. The hurried connection of threads and undoing of knots without much clarity, makes the latter half seem a bit clumsy. Also, despite the short duration of the film (125 mins), the second half seems a bit too long drawn out! Sam CS seems to have had a mixed time at the composing studio as the 'Ready Ready' song is good, 'Sokkura Penne' acceptable and 'Love Me, Love Me', seeming outright misplaced. The dance choreography is rather quirky and at times funny but Prabhu Deva has brought out his A-game for a couple of dance sequences! Some more effort on the editing table, especially better trimming in the second half, would definitely help this movie!