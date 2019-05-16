Devi 2 trailer: Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah's film promises a laughter filled scary ride!

In Com Staff May 16 2019, 10.47 pm May 16 2019, 10.47 pm

Devi 2, a sequel of the 2016 film Devi, has been creating quite a buzz since it was announced. Ever since the songs and the teaser of the film have been released, fans have been getting more and more anxious for the release of this flick. While the film was supposed to initially release on April 12, it was later postponed to May 31. Now, Devi 2 will clash with Suriya’s NGK and it is left to be seen which one does better at the Box Office. To make things more interesting, the makers of Devi 2 have dropped the trailer and going by it, one can surely expect a lot of chills and scares from this film!

According to the trailer, the sequel starts where Devi ended, with Prabhudeva getting possessed. The ghost turns the couple’s life upside down and from the looks of it, we see a glimpse of Tamannaah also getting possessed. Needless to say, the film again promises to be a laugh riot and also scary at the same time. Comic reliefs are plenty in the trailer and we can expect the same from the film as well. Sonu Sood, Nandita Swetha, Kovai Sarala, RJ Balaji, Jagan, Nasser, and Guru Somasundaram have pivotal roles in the horror drama. The trailer insists that this film will be double the fun and double the scare compared to the first part. The last shot of Prabhudeva’s head turning 360 degrees is one of the best scenes in the trailer.

Devi 2 will have Gopi Sundar composing music for the Tamil version, Tanishk Bagchi will be doing the same for the Hindi version. The film has been produced by K Ganesh and R Ravindran. It has been directed by AL Vijay.