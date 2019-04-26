Devineni: Yesteryear's Jamuna to play a pivotal role in THIS biopic

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 9.39 pm April 26 2019, 9.39 pm

It is well known that after Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, another political leader’s story from Vijayawada is being made into a film. Titled Devineni, this film is based on the life of the late Devineni Nehru, who was a former minister and one of the most prominent leaders from the city. It was launched on Wednesday and this film marks the debut of Narra Siva Nageswara Rao as a director. During the launch of this film, yesteryear actress Jamuna switched on the camera for the first shot. This, of course, leads to speculations that the actress is making her comeback with this film.

Confirming all such doubts, our sources revealed, “Actress Jamuna who was last seen on the big screens in 1990, is all set to make her comeback with Devineni. She will be playing a pivotal role in this film.” Jamuna is one of the most famous actresses from the 60s and 70s. She was last seen in the Hindi film Lady Tarzan. Our sources have also informed us that the shooting of Devineni will commence from May 10. Reports state that the release will happen in the next few months. The full cast has not been revealed yet and an official announcement is expected soon.

This film has been produced by Ramu Rathod. Reports state that actors including Nagineedu, Nasser, Prudhvi and Annapurnamma among others will feature in prominent roles in this film. The pre-production of the film has been going on at a steady pace and we surely cannot wait to hear more updates on the film.