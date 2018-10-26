Dev’s simple first look has a lot to it than meets the eye!

The first look poster of Karthi’s Dev was launched last evening, garnering a good response on social media. The film seemingly features Karthi in one of his most stylish looks yet as a biker dude/travel junkie.

The poster might seem simple on the surface, but there are some minute details which are quite intriguing. Looking closer, the number plate of Karthi’s bike has the term K-17, which goes in line with this being the 17th film of his career. The smoky effect also induces a classy mood into the poster.

The bike that Karthi has used for the film has been carefully picked after checking out more than 30 models of superbikes. The specific model is an off-roader and has been specially ordered within days of its official launch. Since Karthi would be on the bike for major portions of the film, the team wanted it to suit the actor’s image and physique.

Not only the bike, every aspect of the actor’s look, right from his tees, jacket, boots and hairdo, have been exclusively worked on for this film. With such attention to detail put in by director Rajath Ravishankar and the team, it is very interesting to see if it actually adds some kind of value to the big picture.

Dev will hit the screens on the 21st of December in both Tamil and Telugu. The film features Rakul Preet Singh as the heroine and has Harris Jayaraj making inroads into the Tamil music scene after a hiatus.