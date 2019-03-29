Dha Dha 87 director Vijay Sri G titles his next film PUBG!

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 8.52 pm March 29 2019, 8.52 pm

Dha Dha 87, which released a few weeks back, did not do very well at the Box Office. Many viewers criticised the tone-deaf matter of the film and also how the film had no plot line whatsoever. But, it looks like the director, Vijay Sri G, did not get disheartened by this failure. In fact, he has already planned his next and is all set to launch it with an official puja. Not just that the director has also fixed the title as PUBG! Yes, you read that right. He has named his film after the insanely famous game. Our sources claim, “Vijay Sri G has begun his next film with a pooja. The director has titled his film as PUBG which will be produced by Venu Ravichandran who bankrolled Dha Dha 87."

It is said that the film will be an action entertainer and the cast and crew will be announced soon. The production is all set to go on floors in no time. For the uninitiated, PUBG is a multiplayer game and it is extremely popular among the youth. What will be interesting to see is whether the film is based on the game or the name has been given just for the heck of it. PUBG is an abbreviation of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground. It is a game where you get to play with your friends and survive a war-like situation. The game, created by Brendan ‘Player Unknown’ Greene is very famous across many parts of the world so much so that even tournaments have been held for it.

Vijay Sri G made his directorial debut with Dha Dha 87 which had Charu Haasan, Saroja Janagaraj, Sai Pallavi and Navin Vishal in the lead roles.