Director Omar Lulu, who had introduced the world to the ‘wink sensation’ Priya Prakash Varrier, is all set for his next big project titled Dhamaka. The first look of the film was revealed by the director a while ago, where he also mentioned that big names won’t be a part of this film. He further announced that Arun Kumar will be playing the lead actor, while Nikki Galrani would be seen as the lead actress. It is also known that Sabumon Abdusamad will be seen as the antagonist in this film. Now, the director has announced that Neha Saxena, too, is a part of this film!

Taking to his social media account, the director announced that Neha Saxena is now on-board for this project. Neha was last seen in the Malayalam movie Jeem Boom Bhaa. The actress is known for her great acting chops and gorgeous looks. It has although not been revealed whether she is a part of the supporting cast or if she would be playing the second lead. Let’s wait and see. Dhamaka will be Omar Lulu’s follow-up to Oru Adaar Love, which received a lot of hype but unfortunately bombed at the Box office. Thus, expectations on this one are huge and fans are waiting to see whether this one will be up to the mark or not. Sinoj P Ayyappan will be cranking the camera while Dileep Dennisis is in charge of the editing. Gopi Sundar has been roped in for the music.

See Omar Lulu's post here:

MK Nassar is bankrolling Dhamaka under the banner of Good Line Productions. The shooting is reportedly going to happen both in Thrissur and Bangkok. In earlier interviews, the director had stated that this film will be an entertainer but it will also have a message for the youth. According to reports, it apparently deals with impotency. Let’s see how this film turns out to be. Stay tuned for more updates!