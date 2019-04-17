Dhanush acquires remake rights of Telugu blockbuster Majili, but will he star in it?

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 2.39 pm April 17 2019, 2.39 pm

Real-life pair Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu teamed up for the romantic drama Majili directed by Shiva Nirvana, but little did the couple know that the film would do such good business around the Telugu speaking states. Majili’s success has truly exceeded expectations, crossing the 50 crore mark worldwide. Expectedly so, the remake rights of the film have been in demand from the neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu. And now, a source close to the director has just revealed that Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films has bagged the remake rights of the film, and will be rolling out the Tamil version very soon.

“Dhanush was very impressed by Majili’s storyline, and its win at the box office proves even better things for a Tamil remake. Though Wunderbar has acquired the rights, they are still yet to take a call on whether Dhanush himself would play the lead in the film, or if it would be some other young actor,” says the source. It would be interesting to see if the ‘Vada Chennai’ actor would star in the film, as many film buffs who have seen Majili in Tamil Nadu have already drawn lines with his 3 and Thangamagan.

Dhanush is currently on a schedule switch-over break, after completing the month-long first leg of shoot for his film with Durai Senthilkumar. The actor will soon be resuming Vetrimaaran’s action drama Asuran, in which he plays dual roles of both father and son. The film will be wrapped up by the month of June, with a release planned for the end of the year.