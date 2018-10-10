Dhanush and Ameer form a mutual admiration society

Director Ameer plays a key role in the upcoming Vada Chennai, starring Dhanush in the lead role. The role was earlier supposed to be done by Vijay Sethupathi but finally fell into Ameer's lap. Dhanush and director Vetri Maaran were also frank enough to admit that Simbu was the strong initial choice to play the lead role Anbu; the former said that he felt fortunate that the film eventually came to him.

Ameer plays the character Rajan and according to Dhanush, Rajan drives the story in all the three parts of the film. Interestingly, Dhanush said that he doesn't have any combination scenes with Ameer. He complimented Ameer saying that he had the kind of personality which could do wonders in any given role.

Dhanush also added that Vetri Maaran fell in love with the character Rajan so much that he was in fact pondering about making a separate film centred on Ameer's character, titled Rajan.

Ameer was also effusive in his praise of Dhanush saying that he was astounded seeing Dhanush's performance in the film. In three different phases, Ameer said that Dhanush brought out three different styles of walking and body language. He went on to say that Vetri Maaran couldn't have done Vada Chennai with any other hero but Dhanush.

Quite a mutual admiration society, it was.