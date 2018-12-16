Dhanush and GV Prakash reunite after 8 long years

Dhanush and composer GV Prakash have associated on highly successful films like Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Mayakkam Enna with filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Selvaraghavan. All these films had fantastic songs and were successful, to varying extents, at the box office. Prakash also scored the music successfully for Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan’s highly ambitious Aayirathil Oruvan. All of this happened before 2011.

Since then, Dhanush and Prakash haven’t been on good terms and the industry buzz was that their friendship was a thing of the past. Dhanush then went on to introduce composer Anirudh, who has since emerged as a very popular ‘rockstar’ composer. GV Prakash, as we know now, is a multitasking actor - composer who is busy with countless films. He has Sarvam Thaala Mayam up next for release while he will be having many other noteworthy films releasing in 2019.

One among GVP's upcoming films is Jail, directed by Vasantha Balan. The shooting of Jail has completed and the post-production is happening steadily now. The film was recently in the news when actress Aditi Rao Hydari recorded a song for the film’s album (composed by GV himself), as a playback singer.

The latest from Jail is that Dhanush has sung for GV Prakash in the film. GV, himself, tweeted this news which was welcomed with a lot of positivity by fans. It is going to be a soul-stirring melody, from the looks of it.

Friends are back ❤️ ... after 8 years @dhanushkraja sings a lovely song for @vasantabalan sirs #Jail in my music will be a very important album and moment ... good positive times ahead ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/SYwmyuDcyE — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) December 15, 2018

Sang a lovely melody composed by @gvprakash for vasanthabalan’s #jail. Had a lovely time catching up with g.v. Wishing the team best of luck. https://t.co/Asrkk2BM8Q — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 15, 2018

Good to see Dhanush and GV back together. Hope they churn out more good work in the coming years.