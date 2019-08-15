Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 3.43 pm August 15 2019, 3.43 pm

A National Award-winning actor and director are coming together for a project which is one of the most awaited films of this year. Want to know who they are? It is none other than Dhanush and Vettrimaaran for their upcoming film Asuran. This film is nearing completion. Based on an award-winning novel Vekkai by novelist Poomani, Asuran features Dhanush in dual roles - a father and a son. Manju Warrier, the talented actress from Kerala, makes her debut in Kollywood through Asuran. GV Prakash scores music for this film, which is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu for his V Creations. Prakash Raj and Pasupathy play important supporting roles in Asuran.

GV Prakash has been regularly updating about the music progress of the film and recently he had mentioned that the team of 'Otha Sollala' from the award winning Aadukalam is back in Asuran, meaning singer Velmurugan has rendered a peppy kutthu number - 'Kathiri Poovazhagi' to the lyrics of Ekadasi. We now have an interesting update on this number. Our sources claim, “The Kathiri Poovazhagi track will be the first single from Asuran that the team is planning to release in a few days!” This is an interesting update indeed! The combo of Vettrimaaran-Dhanush-G V Prakash-Vel Murugan which worked wonders in Aadukalam is back now in Asuran, to repeat the magic.

#asuran single soon ... 🙌🏻 which trk is it going to be ... keep guessing ... 🔥🙌🏻 ... production should announce in some days ... @theVcreations @dhanushkraja @VetriMaaran — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) August 15, 2019

Asuran has the cinematography of Velraj and Vivek-Harshan’s editing. This is the fourth time collaboration of director Vettrimaaran with actor Dhanush after Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai. There are also talks that Vada Chennai 2 would soon begin after Asuran gets released. The director and the hero have proved their credentials quite well in their previous outing and the industry and the audiences are waiting with bated breath to catch Asuran on the big screens. This film is expected to hit the marquees on October 4, for the holiday season.