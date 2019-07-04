In Com Staff July 04 2019, 7.53 pm July 04 2019, 7.53 pm

Dhanush is currently at the peak of his career and the road only goes higher. Though his latest release, Pakkiri, didn't perform that positively, the talented actor still has many other projects lined up. One of them is with director Karthik Subbaraj and fans have been eager to get updates regarding the same. There were many rumours that the film has been dropped but time and again they were squashed. Now we have some interesting update for you regarding this film! Our sources have informed us that the film’s shoot is all set to begin in August and the first schedule is going to be a lengthy one!

According to our sources, “Dhanush’s next with Karthik Subbaraj is set to go on floors in August. The first schedule will be shot in London and it will be a 60-day schedule.” This sure comes as happy news to all Dhanush fans who have been eager to know whether the film is being made or not. Now that we have confirmation, it will be interesting to hear more updates regarding the cast and crew. Hopefully, there will be an official announcement regarding this soon. The pre-production work was completed a long time ago but the project couldn’t take off as the makers wanted to rope in Hollywood star Al Pacino for a pivotal role in the film. Due to the long delay, the project was kept aside and the director-actor duo went on to complete their other commitments. But now, it seems they have decided to finally start rolling the film!

Meanwhile, Dhanush is also set to collaborate with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. He is currently shooting for Vetri Maaran’s Asuran and will begin the film directed by Mari Selvaraj soon. Stay tuned.