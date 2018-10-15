Dhanush and Vetri Maaran finalise a political novel for their next

As Vada Chennai gears up for a grand release on October 17th, the film's advance bookings are going on in full swing. The film will open with early morning special shows on Wednesday and thanks to Dhanush's large fan base and the expectations around the Dhanush - Vetri Maaran combo, all these shows have been sold out well in advance. The pre-release promos showcase Dhanush at his best and he seems to have pulled off the local Chennai Tamizh slang with the ease of a pro.

After the release of Vada Chennai, the Dhanush - Vetri Maaran duo will begin shooting for their 4th film together. This film will be an onscreen adaptation of the acclaimed political novel Vekkai, written by Poomani. This news has excited film buffs, who are expecting another solid piece of work from the duo.

Vetri Maaran is no stranger to making films out of books and novels. His classic Visaaranai (2015) was based on the novel 'Lock Up' written by M.Chandrakumar. The film went on to attain classic status and was also a fairly successful venture at the box-office. He is expected to repeat the magic again, with his new film with Dhanush.

The duo will also resume working on the 2part of Vada Chennai in the near future.