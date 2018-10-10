image
Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Dhanush and Vetri Maaran to begin their fourth film together

Regional

Dhanush and Vetri Maaran to begin their fourth film together

LmkLmk   October 10 2018, 4.15 pm
back
AadukalamDhanushEntertainmentPolladhavanregionalVada ChennaiVetri Maaran
nextNivin Pauly opens up on his magnum opus Kayamkulam Kochunni
ALSO READ

Dhanush showers praise on this exciting new thriller!

Vada Chennai’s jail set making video reveals the efforts behind this epic!

Aditi Rao Hydari: Dhanush is a tough taskmaster and a genius