July 16 2019

The combo of director Vettrimaaran and Dhanush have delivered three blockbuster hits so far and their collaboration is always a highly expected, sure-shot hit. The two are currently working on Asuran, which is based on the Tamil novel Vekkai. This movie, which will see Dhanush in dual roles as both father and son, has been progressing rapidly and is currently in its final schedule with the release expected to happen on October 2nd! This director-actor duo's last venture Vada Chennai, which released in 2018, turned out to be a resounding hit and it has been touted to be the first of a trilogy. There were reports that the team would begin shooting for the second part - Vada Chennai 2 - as soon as the first part hit the screens, but Dhanush and Vettrimaaran moved on to Asuran and said that they would finish that before coming to the sequel. However, of late there are quite a lot of speculations doing the rounds that the sequel has been shelved.

There were some speculations in the media that the makers of Vada Chennai - Wunderbar Films - had gone into hibernation and would not be bankrolling any projects in the near future. A few sections of the media also reported that the people of North Chennai, where the movie is based on, were not happy with the way they were portrayed in the movie and did not allow the shooting for the subsequent parts to happen there. However, rubbishing all these rumours, Dhanush posted a tweet on his handle asking people to not believe in rumours of Vada Chennai 2 being scrapped. He mentioned that the project was very much on and asked people not to believe anything about any of his projects until it was announced by himself on his Twitter handle.

Don’t know what caused this confusion among my fans. Vadachennai part 2 is very much on , Unless you see any official confirmation from my Twitter handle please do not believe in rumours regarding any project of mine. Thank you. Love you. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 15, 2019