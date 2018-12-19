Dhanush and Yuvan’s cordial exchange of words will leave you smiling wide!

Dhanush and Yuvan Shankar Raja have joined hands once again after many years for their latest outing in Maari 2, which takes a worldwide release on the 21st of December. The team got together in Chennai on Tuesday for a press conference, where the actor and music composer brought up signs of the mutually respectful relationship that they share.

Being such a famous composer who has more than 125 films to his credit, it was really great of Yuvan who came forward thanking Dhanush for the platform he received with Maari 2. “My career needed a push at this stage, and I got this film at the right time. I am extremely thankful to Dhanush, I have even told him personally,” he said, with a smile.

On the other hand, Dhanush responded by saying that Yuvan is one of the main reasons why he is here today. “If Thulluvadho Ilamai hadn’t become a hit, we would have gone to the streets. Yuvan was the main factor behind the success of the film, and also Kadhal Konden. I felt bad when he said that Maari 2 gave him a push in his career.” Dhanush also added more pep to the scene, saying that Yuvan is a composer who has stood strong for the past two decades, and though his competitors keep changing, he has been constant on one side.

Three cheers to their wonderful friendship, and here’s hope for many more collaborations in the future!