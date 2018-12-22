Dhanush announces Asuran, the film to be shot in record time!

Ever since Vada Chennai made its way to a big hit, Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran have been inching to work together for their next project. Dhanush had announced the same during the pre-release event of Vada Chennai saying that they wanted to do this film in order to take a break from the pressure of Vada Chennai. Now, he has confirmed the same through a tweet this afternoon.

According to sources, the film will be shot in a very short period of just 30 days. Based on a novel called Vekkai, it will question the ethics of the politics of revenge. Written by Poomani, the film will feature both young and old portions of the character, with Dhanush playing the elder one. The first look portrays the actor with a short haircut and a light beard, in line with the look that he is sporting right now.

This will be Dhanush's fourth outing in his career with Vetrimaaran, after Polladhavan, Aadukalam Vada Chennai.

The actor has just completed a good amount of the shoot for his next directorial venture, which is a period film being shot with a huge star cast consisting of SJ Suryah, Nagarjuna, Sarathkumar and Aditi Rao Hydari apart from Dhanush himself. He is also about to start the proceedings for his next film with Ratsasan director Ramkumar, touted to be a fantasy thriller.