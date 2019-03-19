Dhanush becomes a thief for his next film with Durai Senthilkumar

Dhanush recently started shooting for his next film with director Durai Senthilkumar of Ethir Neechal and Kodi fame. This untitled film is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, who tasted big success with their previous outing, Viswasam. This film has Dhanush playing dual roles, with one being a father character and another being his son. Sneha will be the love interest of father Dhanush, while a leading heroine is said to be in talks to pair the younger one. Our sources give us some interesting details about the film.

"Dhanush plays dual roles in the film and the younger version, the son plays a thief, a crooked man. The shooting is happening in Courtallam right now and the team is filming the period portions involving Dhanush and Sneha," said our source close to the team. The musical score is taken care by Vivek - Mervin with cinematography handled by Velraj. Vetri Maaran, who happens to be the master of Durai Senthilkumar, has penned the dialogues for this action entertainer.

During the launch of the film, director Durai Senthilkumar shared that he owns a big responsibility to deliver a good film for the Tamil audience. He said, "Personally, I'm very happy to be working with Dhanush sir yet again after the success of Kodi. While I consider this to be a great surprise, I am now enthralled by the fact that I have an opportunity to work with a reputed production studio like Sathya Jyothi Films. Their distinct way of planning and executing a project has been an inspiration to many. I have a huge responsibility to deliver the best."

Dhanush will also be simultaneously shooting for Asuran with Vetri Maaran and post the completion of these two projects, he will start work on his next with director Karthik Subbaraj, which is expected to go on floors from June 2019. He will also be teaming up with directors like Mari Selvaraj and Ramkumar for his upcoming ventures.