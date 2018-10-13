Dhanush gets emotional over his cousin's untimely death

The media meet of Vada Chennai which took place on Wednesday had the core team of the film speaking loads about how it all came together, and the experience of being on the sets with such talented names around. But in between all of this, there was a touching story narrated by Dhanush about his cousin brother Babu, who had passed away at the age of just 38.

“Each and every day that we stand above the ground is a blessing. Ten days ago, my cousin Babu passed away. He was a dancer since his younger days, and had recently got the badge of a choreographer. During my childhood, I’ve played around with him a lot, but now I’m repenting. I should have met him more frequently and spent time with him. A few weeks back, he had come down to meet me and inform me that he has become a choreographer officially. I had even spoken to one of my directors to give him a song to work on in my upcoming film. Now, all the ups, downs, friends and enemies look irrelevant. People should stay happy without any chaos and look at living the moment. For me, Vada Chennai is a blessing from God and I’m thankful for that,” said the actor with a heavy heart.

Dhanush sounded extremely confident about the film and said that he is eagerly looking forward to the response from both the film buffs and the general audience.