image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
Dhanush is busy directing his second film and we know where he’s camping

Regional

Dhanush is busy directing his second film and we know where he’s camping

LmkLmk   September 12 2018, 9.36 am
back
Aditi Rao HydariDhanushEntertainmentKutralamNagarjunaregional
nextWill Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth turn the tide for Lyca Productions?
ALSO READ

Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam gets a release date!

India Couture Week 2018: Aditi Rao Hydari is a mellow goddess as she walks the ramp for Tarun Tahiliani

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi raves about Mani Ratnam after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam