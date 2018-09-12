Dhanush is busy directing his second film and we know where he’s camping

Dhanush started the shoot of his second directorial venture last week in Kutralam in Tamil Nadu. We hear that the team will be camped there till the end of the month to can scenes involving Dhanush, Aditi Rao Hydari and Srikanth. The other key actors Nagarjuna, Sarath Kumar and SJ Suryah will be joining the unit at a later date for their portions.

This film is being produced on a grand scale by Sri Thenandal Films who are making their return to production after Mersal last year. Compared to his debut directorial Power Paandi, Dhanush is going really big this time and this film will also have some period episodes.

Meanwhile, Maari 2 is in the dubbing stage and the team is aiming to get the final edited copy ready by early next month. Though there are some rumors that Maari 2 will be released in the end of December, we hear that the team hasn't locked any release date yet.

Dhanush already has Vada Chennai ready to release on October 17 and Enai Noki Paayum Thota for Diwali. We have to see if he'll release Maari 2 in December to make it three films in three months, back to back.