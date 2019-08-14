In Com Staff August 14 2019, 6.31 pm August 14 2019, 6.31 pm

Dhanush is a busy man who always has his hands full of projects. The VIP actor is currently shooting for Asuran, helmed by director Vetri Maaran. This rural action drama is expected to showcase Dhanush in a new dimension. In his recent media interaction, Mr D also revealed that Asuran is his most challenging project to date and ever since then, the fans have been totally excited to witness this film on the big screen. Dhanush is simultaneously shooting for Pattaas, directed by Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Sathya Jyothi. Dhanush will be seen in dual roles in this film, which has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as the female leads.

Keeping these projects aside, Dhanush will be doing a film with the super talented Karthik Subbaraj, who is fresh from the blockbuster success of Petta. Though this project was decided and announced way back in June 2016 during the release of Iraivi, things didn't fall into place as planned. Thenandal Studios Limited was initially supposed to bankroll this project, who later backed out due to financial constraints. Y Not Studios came to the rescue and took over after which the film was once again announced in July 2019. This yet to be titled film is an International gangster drama that is said to be high on action.