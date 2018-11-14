Dhanush lines up one more potential classic film

Dhanush tasted good success with Vada Chennai recently. The film not only won unanimous rave reviews from one and all but has also done good business in theaters. It’s still running in a few theaters even after the release of Sarkar. The film’s Tamil Nadu gross would be about Rs 37 Cr.

Dhanush will be having his next release on December 21st in the form of Maari 2. He has also started shooting for his 2nd directorial venture, in which he plays the lead role with many more established star actors.

Next year, Dhanush has already announced films with directors Ram Kumar (of Ratsasan), Durai Senthil Kumar (of Kodi) and Vetrimaaran (a new film apart from Vada Chennai 2). All these films will be with leading production houses and have already kicked up the expectations of movie buffs.

The latest from Dhanush is that he has announced a new film with director Mari Selvaraj who stunned all with his work in his debut film Pariyerum Perumal. This film will be produced by veteran producer Kalaipuli Thanu. As soon as this news broke out on Twitter, it was welcomed with a lot of interest by not just film buffs and Dhanush’s fans but also the industry fraternity.

Meanwhile, Pariyerum Perumal continues to win rave reviews from celebrities and film buffs after it was released officially on Amazon Prime recently.