Dhanush pens an emotional note as he completes 17 years in the industry

When Tamil film Thulluvadho Ilamai came out in the year 2002, not many could have guessed that Dhanush would go on to become of the superstars in the Industry. From perfect dancing skills to great acting and well, amazing singing, we all have loved Dhanush in some role or the other. He can be the massy hero and he can also be the out-of-the-box kind of auteur actor. Fans have seen him grow as an actor over the years and the result of that is now he is one of the highly acclaimed stars in the South film Industry. Today as his debut film Tamil film, Thulluvadho Ilamai, completed 17 years, the actor penned an emotional post thanking his fans for everything.

Dhanush took to Twitter to post the message wherein he wrote, “It feels like yesterday that you (fans) opened your hearts to the clueless young boy who didn't even know if he had it in him to become an actor, let alone a star.” He then went on to state that he is not a perfect person but his fans have stood by him through all the flops and hits of his career. Thulluvadho Ilamai was directed by Kasthuri Raja who is the father of Dhanush and the script of the film was penned down by Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan. He also added, “Seeing the poster designs and videos wishing me on my 17 years has filled me with lot of encouragement and positivity. Let’s always spread love, only love, and create a world where most of us dare to dream.”

17 years !! Thank you all 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nAcqNjy19g — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 10, 2019

Well, 17 years later, here’s Dhanush in all his glory as an actor, producer and above all a performer. Throughout his career he has portrayed variety of roles and won many many hearts. We sincerely hope he keeps doing so till he can! We wish you all the best Dhanush..