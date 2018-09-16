Dhanush picks this Keralite beauty for his second directorial!

After completing the long list of his acting commitments in Vada Chennai, Maari 2 and Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, Dhanush finally kick-started his next directorial venture few days ago. The yet-to-be-titled film has a flame throwing star cast including SJ Suryah, Nagarjuna, Sarathkumar, Aditi Rao Hydari and Srikanth apart from Dhanush himself. According to the latest reports, Dhanush has brought on board Anu Immanuel for a pivotal role in the film.

After starting off in her home state with two films, Anu made her Tamil debut with Vishal’s Thupparivaalan, but has otherwise been a busy actor in Tollywood over the past 2 years with films such as Oxygen, Agnyathavaasi, Naa Peru Surya and the recent Shailaja Reddy Alludu. She will be joining the shoot of Dhanush’s film from October, where the team has planned a long schedule in North India.

Reported to be a period flick, the film is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films who came up with the mega blockbuster Mersal last year. Dhanush has definitely got his slate packed with three of his films releasing over the next six months, and the actor-director will literally have to run from pole to post to meet the schedules of his directorial venture.