National Award-winning actor Dhanush’s acting talent is well known and needs no introduction. Right now, he is busy with many interesting projects. In Kollywood, stars are given various monikers by fans and well-wishers that the actor’s names in most cases will be preceded by such titles. Like for instance, Rajinikanth is called Superstar, Kamal Haasan is Ulaganayagan, Vijay Sethupathi is Makkal Selvan, Ajith is Thala, Vijay is Thalapathy and so on. In this context, people started calling Dhanush as Ilaya Superstar meaning 'young superstar'. Since Dhanush is the son-in-law of Rajinikanth, people feel that Dhanush is apt enough to be called as Ilaya Superstar.

However, the Kodi hero refused these sobriquets saying that he prefers to be called just by his name. Dhanush who recently celebrated his 36th birthday on the 28th of July has conferred the title Ilaya Superstar, something on the lines of Ilaya Thalapathy, like how Vijay was called previously. In addition to this, in a birthday celebration organized by fans of the actor, producer Kalaipuli Thanu also endorsed the title for Dhanush. Incidentally, Thanu was the one who gave the title Superstar to Dhanush’s father-in-law Rajinikanth several years ago, during the release of the film Bairavi, in 1978 with a 38-feet cut-out of the actor.

However, Dhanush, known for being grounded, did not wish to have any titles. In a birthday party held for family and friends, Dhanush requested everyone, including his fans, to abandon the title and stated that he prefers being called just by his name. Even at an earlier audio launch of his film, the actor had said the same about such monikers, unlike many other Tamil actors who prefer to have a title added to their names on the introduction card and be referred to with the title. It looks like Dhanush does not want such accessories.