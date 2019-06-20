In Com Staff June 20 2019, 3.11 pm June 20 2019, 3.11 pm

Busy star Dhanush is now prepping for the release of his Hollywood debut in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir which is about to arrive in theatres in India on the 21st of June. After various films across the Tamil industry and also making his entry into Bollywood with Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh, the actor’s stamp on a global scale with this film proves his growth over the years. During his quick promotional run for the film, Dhanush has been very vocal about his love for world cinema and the impact that it has had on his decision making when it comes to his scripts, and also his directorial groove which he kicked off a couple of years ago. In one of his recent interviews, Dhanush has revealed that his two all-time favourite actor-directors are K Bhagyaraj and Clint Eastwood.

“In Tamil, K. Bhagyaraj was hailed as the king of screenplay in the late 80s and the early 90s. He was writing the greatest screenplays. He wrote his own stories, directed it and starred in it as well. I still learn a lot from his films. On the other hand, Clint Eastwood is just amazing. Even now, he has made The Mule. I don’t know if I will be able to stand or walk properly at that age, and look at him acting and directing,” said the actor, who will be resuming his second directorial venture by next year.